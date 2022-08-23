Delicious foods at the Central States Fair

Food is one of the things people look forward to at the Central States Fair.
Food is one of the things people look forward to at the Central States Fair.
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Central States Fair culinary delights range from deep-fried Oreos to funnel cakes and curly cheese fries. While everyone has their favorite fair fare, some of the most popular are old standbys.

“Our food stand, in particular, is very popular with our cotton candy but far as foods burgers are very popular too or barbeque is very popular too,” says one of the vendors.

When you’re walking around at the fair, mobility is key and the most popular fair food comes on a stick ... corndogs, caramel apples, and the granddaddy of food on a stick - the turkey leg.

The fair will continue through Saturday. For detailed information on events go to the Central States Fair website.

