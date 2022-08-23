Central States Fair attendees take to carnival rides as sun sets

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - While many enjoy the fair and the rodeo festivities during the day, a whole other group of people stop by at night for fun activities.

People of all ages flock to the carnival rides at the fair once the sun begins to set.

While smaller kids have the merry-go-rounds and tilt-a-whirls, those with a braver heart may try rides like the Kamikaze.

One fairgoer said that he’s surprised to see some younger children try the more intense rides.

”It’s really funny to get on rides like the Kamikaze or the Ali Baba and see someone who’s like, four or five years old get on when I was even scared to get on the tilt-a-whirl.”

The fair closes down at midnight every night this week.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.