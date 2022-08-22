Vitalant in ‘emergency status’ for O-negative and O-positive blood donations

Almost all summer, Vitalant’s blood supply has been marked as ‘critical’, meaning the amount of blood on hand was around 2 days’ worth of stock. Now, O-negative and O-positive blood is in an even shorter supply, with less than one day’s worth on hand, earning the emergency status.
Vitalant's O-negative and O-positive blood supply is critical, with less than one day's worth...
Vitalant’s O-negative and O-positive blood supply is critical, with less than one day’s worth on hand, earning the emergency status.
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Vitalant is on the hunt for more donors as the nation’s blood supply moves into emergency status.

Almost all summer, Vitalant’s blood supply has been marked as ‘critical’, meaning the amount of blood on hand was around 2 days’ worth of stock. Now, O-negative and O-positive blood is in an even shorter supply, with less than one day’s worth on hand, earning the emergency status.

Vitalant is searching for donors to up the stockpile and thanks to the Food and Drug Administration, there’s one less reason to turn people away.

“So a lot of our military members, especially in this area or possibly people who were born in Germany, England area in the late 80s, early 90s, that Mad Cow Deferral has gone away,” said Tori Robbins, the communications manager for Vitalant Rapid City. “So, tens of thousands of people are literally now eligible to donate blood again.’’

New and previous donors can sign up to donate by visiting Vitalant’s website.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

