Thune reacts to Mar-a-Lago raid

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - While congress was out of session last week, Senator John Thune visited towns across South Dakota hosting round-table discussions.

While visiting his home state, just a week after the raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort we asked Thune what he thought about the situation.

Trump’s residence was raided by the FBI on August 8. The agency recovered classified documents that some say are serious. Immediately many republican leaders and Trump allies said the raid was unjust. And while the specifics of the documents are unknown at this time, Thune says he will continue to wait until he knows more.

“As they catalog, categorize what they actually found there hopefully we’ll know more about what the goals were. What they were trying to achieve. You know, clearly, there are rules for handling classified information,” said Thune.

Some people at the round table discussion in New Underwood expressed concern that Thune was not outraged enough at the raid.

