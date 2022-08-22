SUV driver slams into police car, ends up in the slammer

This is the SUV that slammed into a Rapid City Police Department cruiser early Monday morning.
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An SUV driver faces several charges after a hit-and-run crash with a police patrol car at the intersection of Mount Rushmore Road and Saint Joseph Street around 1:20 a.m. Monday.

The driver and a passenger fled the scene on foot but they didn’t get far. Police caught them about two blocks away, near Omaha Street and Mount Rushmore Road.

Police patrol car
The driver of the SUV was identified as 24-year-old Gregory Brewer of Pine Ridge, who according to witnesses, did not stop for the red light before crashing into the officer’s patrol car. Several open alcohol containers were found inside the SUV, according to a release from RCPD.

Brewer was placed under arrest for driving under the influence, hit-and-run accident, leaving the scene of an accident, and no valid license.

