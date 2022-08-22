Strider Fest returns to the Hills this weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Strider Sports International is hosting a three-day event for young riders to challenge themselves and enjoy a thrilling time on two wheels.

“Strider Fest is a 3-day event that gives Strider Riders from all over the world the opportunity to come and ride in the beautiful Black Hills!” said Hannah Peterson, the public relations specialist for Strider Sports International. “The weekend will consist of an open house at the Strider World Headquarters, Strider Cup Racing, Adventure Cross Racing, and a Discovery Ride.”

What is Strider Cup Racing? Strider Cup races are hosted by Strider enthusiasts that allow families from all over the world to connect and share their passion for riding. Kids 2-4 years old can test their skills on their 12-inch Strider Bikes and experience the thrill of racing at Main Street Square on Saturday! Trophies are awarded to the top 10 kids in each age division. The rest of the children will receive medals!

What is Adventure Cross Racing? The Strider Adventure Cross is for the Strider 14x riders only. This is a test of endurance as it combines running, riding in balance mode, and pedaling all in one race! Kids ages 4-6 can compete in the Adventure Cross competition at Main Street Square on Saturday. Trophies are awarded to the top 10 kids in each age division. The rest of the children will receive medals!

What is a Strider Discovery Ride? Discovery Rides are not competitive races, but unforgettable rides where families can explore a piece of the beautiful Black Hills. The Discovery Ride will take place on Sunday morning at the Outdoor Campus West!

“Admission to the races is free for families and spectators. However, there is a $32 entry fee for all Strider Cup and Adventure Cross racers,” said Ali Bice, an events coordinator for Strider Sports International. “There is no charge for kids who would like to take part in the Discovery Ride. Still, donations to All Kids Bike are appreciated! All Kids Bike is on a mission to teach every child in America how to ride a bike in Kindergarten P.E. classes.”

The deadline to register for racing is Friday, Aug. 26 at 10 a.m. Packet Pickup Is also on Friday from 2-5 p.m.

