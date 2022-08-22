Norwegian ‘Rosemaling’ art featured at Central States Fair

It’s a decorative style of painting that had its origins in the low-land areas of Eastern...
It’s a decorative style of painting that had its origins in the low-land areas of Eastern Norway in the 18th and 19th centuries.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Central States Fair is known for its rodeo events and carnival rides, but its showcase of regional and international art is also on full display this week.

One of the artforms presented is the Norwegian Folk art of Rosemaling.

It’s a decorative style of painting that had its origins in the low-land areas of Eastern Norway in the 18th and 19th centuries.

Renowned rosemaling artist Tonya Mandi gave lessons in the style in the fine arts building at the fair, with her daughter providing marker henna rosemale tattoos.

She said that its fun to watch how the artform can bring people of Norwegian descent together in the area.

”There’s a lot of people with a Norwegian and Scandinavian background in the area, and it’s something that applies to a lot of people, and so it’s kind of fun to talk to people about if their relatives are from Norway, what their regional style would have been, and just develop and cultivate that interest ibn a folk art,” Mandi said.

Rosemaling is regarded as an upper-class, rural artistic style.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots fired as people left Central States Fair this morning
Man shot and killed Sunday morning at mobile home park north of Rapid City
Police are looking for three people in connection to a shooting in Rapid City Saturday.
Police seek 3 ‘persons of interest’ following double shooting in Rapid City
Police believed a suspect in Saturday morning's double homicide might be in a home on Wood...
Search of North Rapid home fails to turn up homicide suspects
Uptown Mall
Rapid City mall under major renovation

Latest News

First monkeypox case confirmed in Wyoming
Vitalant’s O-negative and O-positive blood supply is critical, with less than one day’s worth...
Vitalant in ‘emergency status’ for O-negative and O-positive blood donations
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Orlando, Fla., Feb. 25, 2022.
Government Accountability Board refers a Gov. Noem related complaint to SD Attorney General
This is the SUV that slammed into a Rapid City Police Department cruiser early Monday morning.
SUV driver slams into police car, ends up in the slammer