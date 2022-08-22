Law enforcement presence at the Central States Fairgrounds liked by some

The Pennington County Sheriff's Office onsite location at the Central State's Fair.
The Pennington County Sheriff's Office onsite location at the Central State's Fair.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Keith Grant
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Multiple gunshots rang out just after the Central States Fairgrounds closed early Sunday morning. People fled for their cars or other safe areas, unsure of where the shots were fired from.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office has a command center on site of the fairgrounds and patrols the area with up to 20 officers at a time. A sheriff’s office release says deputies were nearby to investigate.

After people took the matter to social media, some decided they were not going to attend the family-friendly event and others said they will adjust the times they attend.

For one food vendor at the fair, they see the law enforcement presence as a positive. “I think it’s good, I think it’s very good. I’ve...we’ve, I mean 17 years really, and if that’s the first issue and that was even outside the fair. Sure, it keeps everything in control, with just them being here, their presence,” said Bill Robins, owner of Curly Fries.

However, the startling event comes as the city saw two other weekend shootings that ended in deaths. But the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says being at the Central States Fairgrounds is a major benefit for situations like the one Sunday.

“We had deputies actually in that area that responded immediately and followed it up with some investigation, talking with witnesses and people in the area,” explained Sergeant Scott Sitzes, with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. Sitzes said that deputies are present every day and are spread throughout the fairgrounds.

The sergeant said the investigation for the gunshots near the fairgrounds is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots fired as people left Central States Fair this morning
Man shot and killed Sunday morning at mobile home park north of Rapid City
Police are looking for three people in connection to a shooting in Rapid City Saturday.
Police seek 3 ‘persons of interest’ following double shooting in Rapid City
Police believed a suspect in Saturday morning's double homicide might be in a home on Wood...
Search of North Rapid home fails to turn up homicide suspects
Uptown Mall
Rapid City mall under major renovation

Latest News

It’s a decorative style of painting that had its origins in the low-land areas of Eastern...
Norwegian ‘Rosemaling’ art featured at Central States Fair
First monkeypox case confirmed in Wyoming
Vitalant’s O-negative and O-positive blood supply is critical, with less than one day’s worth...
Vitalant in ‘emergency status’ for O-negative and O-positive blood donations
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Orlando, Fla., Feb. 25, 2022.
Government Accountability Board refers a Gov. Noem related complaint to SD Attorney General