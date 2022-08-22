Hot Start to the Week!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A ridge of high pressure aloft will bring very hot temperatures today, compared to normal. We’ll see highs in the 90s, with some spots in the Badlands near 100 degrees.

Isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms are possible around the Hills today, but a much better chance of afternoon and evening storms arrives tomorrow and sticks around through the week. Temperatures will drop into the 80s this week, after today’s 90s.

The next hot and dry spell arrives next week, unfortunately.

