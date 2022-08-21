Man shot and killed Sunday morning at mobile home park north of Rapid City

(MGN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A man was shot and killed at a mobile home on 1980 Country Road early this morning.

The shooter, according to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, is “currently being interviewed by law enforcement.” The name of the victim has not been released. The PCSO reportedly is still working to identify him.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office at (605) 394-6115.

We will update the story when new information is released.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for three people in connection to a shooting in Rapid City Saturday.
Police seek 3 ‘persons of interest’ following double shooting in Rapid City
Uptown Mall
Rapid City mall under major renovation
The concert, which was to take place Saturday, featured hip-hop group Nappy Roots as its...
Main Street Square concert postponed following shooting of musician
Six men, all from South Dakota, were arrested during the sex trafficking operation at the 2022...
Six SD men arrested in Sturgis sex trafficking operation
In this photo provided by the National Park Service is the Abyss Pool hot spring in the...
Yellowstone says foot in hot spring linked to July 31 death

Latest News

Shots fired as people left Central States Fair this morning
Rapid City police believe a suspect in Saturday's double shooting is in a home on Wood Avenue...
Search of North Rapid home fails to turn up homicide suspects
Weather
The heat is back
Police are looking for three people in connection to a shooting in Rapid City Saturday.
Police seek 3 ‘persons of interest’ following double shooting in Rapid City