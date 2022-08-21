Man shot and killed Sunday morning at mobile home park north of Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A man was shot and killed at a mobile home on 1980 Country Road early this morning.

The shooter, according to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, is “currently being interviewed by law enforcement.” The name of the victim has not been released. The PCSO reportedly is still working to identify him.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office at (605) 394-6115.

We will update the story when new information is released.

