Police seek 3 ‘persons of interest’ following double shooting in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police are seeking three “persons of interest” following the Saturday morning double homicide at a North Rapid City apartment.

The shooting was around 7 a.m. at an apartment on the 100 block of Surfwood Drive. Two men were killed.

Persons of interest are:

Robert Yellow Bird, 17 years old, of Sioux Falls. Yellow Bird is also wanted for questioning about a shooting on Aug. 17 when a teenager was injured.

Chase Quick Bear, 20 years old, of Rapid City.

Rochelle Janis, 15 years old, of Rapid City.

Police are also looking for a beige-colored Ford Taurus X that was seen leaving the scene of the shooting.

Police say these people should be considered armed and that people should not approach them. Anyone with information about the shooting can call police at 605-394-4131. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

Original Story:

Two men are killed in a North Rapid City apartment Saturday.

According to a Rapid City Police Department social media post, the shooting happened at an apartment on the 100 block of Surfwood Drive.

Police are actively investigating the shooting and have not provided further details. We will update this story when new information is available.

