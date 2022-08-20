Friday Night Hike, August 19, Part 1

RC Christian wins in 3OT, Sully Buttes takes down Stanley County
Friday Night Hike, August 19, Part 1
By Ben Burns
Published: Aug. 19, 2022
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Christian Comets opened their season with a bang by defeating Lead-Deadwood in triple overtime. Plus, Sully Buttes got the best of Stanley County in what was a low-scoring brawl. Vic Quick and Ben Burns has those highlights and more in this year’s first edition of the Friday Night Hike.

