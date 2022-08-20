2 dead in North Rapid shooting Saturday morning

Two people are dead following a shooting at a North Rapid City apartment.
Two people are dead following a shooting at a North Rapid City apartment.(Rapid City Police Department)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Two men are killed in a North Rapid City apartment Saturday.

According to a Rapid City Police Department social media post, the shooting happened at an apartment on the 100 block of Surfwood Drive.

Police are actively investigating the shooting and have not provided further details. We will update this story when new information is available.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burglary graphic from MGN
More than 100 guns stolen from South Dakota dealer
Six men, all from South Dakota, were arrested during the sex trafficking operation at the 2022...
Six SD men arrested in Sturgis sex trafficking operation
Uptown Mall
Rapid City mall under major renovation
Authorities say two men were found dead at a site between Sioux Falls and Hartford on Aug. 18,...
Authorities investigating after two men found dead outside Sioux Falls
The concert, which was to take place Saturday, featured hip-hop group Nappy Roots as its...
Main Street Square concert postponed following shooting of musician

Latest News

STM Soccer 8-19
Friday Night Hike, August 19, Part 2
Deadwood 8-19
Friday Night Hike, August 19, Part 1
Argentina the goat is just one of the many livestock animals that the LaMont family raises.
It’s a family affair at the Central States Fair’s livestock shows
The moment before the ribbon was cut to kick off the Central States Fair
The 2022 Central States Fair finally kicks off