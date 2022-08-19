Warming temperatures expected this weekend

By David Stradling
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It will be a gorgeous start to the weekend with temperatures near normal on Saturday. Highs will be in the 80s for much of the plains areas, while the hills will be in the 70s and Sheridan will reach the lower 90s. Sunday will be warmer for everyone as highs will be in the 90s for much of the area with 80s in the Black Hills. Expect plenty of sunshine for the entire weekend.

We will keep the heat for early next week with highs in the 90s. Storm chances return during the afternoon hours Tuesday through Friday next week. These will be pretty isolated, so not everyone will see moisture each day. Highs will drop into the 80s from Wednesday through Friday.

