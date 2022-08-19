Warm and dry as we head into the weekend

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We are looking to warm up as we head into the start of the weekend. As promised, today we will remain dry and breezy with highs ranging from the 70s to upper 80s. Tonight breezy conditions will persist causing temperatures to tumble into the 50s for many locations.

It will remain sunny as we coast into the weekend. Temperatures will be in the 80s on Saturday but by Sunday we could see temperatures in the 90s once more. Tuesday, we will start to cool off slightly as the possibility for showers and thunderstorms make their way back into the area over the next three days.

