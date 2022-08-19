Wanblee man sentenced on assault charges

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 20-year-old Wanblee man was sentenced to 8 and a half years in federal prison Thursday, on one count of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

Paige Aaron Chipps called the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety in February of 2021 to report that his mom, 49-year-old Bernadette Moves Camp, had died.

Moves Camp had left the home she shared with Chipps after an argument. The two continued arguing outside the home and Chipps admitted to attacking both Moves Camp and her dog with a shovel. Moves Camp later died of hypothermia.

During the sentencing Chipps agreed with the plaintiff and wanted to receive more time for his crimes. The judge decided to waive restitution.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.