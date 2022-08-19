Wanblee man sentenced on assault charges

(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 20-year-old Wanblee man was sentenced to 8 and a half years in federal prison Thursday, on one count of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

Paige Aaron Chipps called the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety in February of 2021 to report that his mom, 49-year-old Bernadette Moves Camp, had died.

Moves Camp had left the home she shared with Chipps after an argument. The two continued arguing outside the home and Chipps admitted to attacking both Moves Camp and her dog with a shovel. Moves Camp later died of hypothermia.

During the sentencing Chipps agreed with the plaintiff and wanted to receive more time for his crimes. The judge decided to waive restitution.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for Robert Yellowbird following a shooting in Rapid City Wednesday morning.
Sioux Falls teen wanted following shooting in Rapid City
When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe dead at the scene.
Woman killed by her 5 Great Danes, autopsy finds
Burglary graphic from MGN
More than 100 guns stolen from South Dakota dealer
Justice scales
Rapid City woman sentenced to federal prison for drug conspiracy
Hot Springs woman killed in Brown County crash

Latest News

Workers hustle to get the fairgrounds ready for the annual Central States Fair.
Central States Fair kicks off with record-selling admission passes
WHO DATZ wins a year's supply of Castello Havarti cheese.
WHO DATZ food truck wins second place in the ‘Hype the Havarti’ challenge
Wilson Park in Rapid City is the new home for banana plants.
Going bananas for plants at Wilson Park
Car crashes are more common than most people realize.
Staying safe while driving