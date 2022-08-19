Staying safe while driving

Car crashes into house
Car crashes are more common than most people realize.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Car crashes can happen any time you hit the road and every American driver will have at least one minor fender bender in his or her lifetime. That’s according to Friedman and Simon, a New York-based personal injury firm.

Derek Mann, a crash re-constructionist for the Rapid City Police Department, says that traffic accidents can occur due to a wide variety of factors.

“When it comes to crashes specifically for Rapid City it can be alcohol involvement, it can be distracted such as something as little looking at your cell phone or playing with the radio,” Mann explained. “We have a large amount of rear-end collision in Rapid City. That is what we are seeing lately and its just people being distracted.”

And with an influx of tourists on the roads during the summer in the Black Hills, it’s more important than ever to remain alert when on the road.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for Robert Yellowbird following a shooting in Rapid City Wednesday morning.
Sioux Falls teen wanted following shooting in Rapid City
When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe dead at the scene.
Woman killed by her 5 Great Danes, autopsy finds
Burglary graphic from MGN
More than 100 guns stolen from South Dakota dealer
Justice scales
Rapid City woman sentenced to federal prison for drug conspiracy
Hot Springs woman killed in Brown County crash

Latest News

WHO DATZ wins a year's supply of Castello Havarti cheese.
WHO DATZ food truck wins second place in the ‘Hype the Havarti’ challenge
Wilson Park in Rapid City is the new home for banana plants.
Going bananas for plants at Wilson Park
On Thursday, Gov. Kristi Noem announced that state prison correctional officers will get a pay...
Noem announces pay increases for correctional officers
Due to the statewide teacher shortage RCAS is currently finding it hard to fill teacher and...
As a new school year nears, RCAS and other districts struggle to find teachers