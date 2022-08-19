Six SD men arrested in Sturgis sex trafficking operation

Six men, all from South Dakota, were arrested during the sex trafficking operation at the 2022...
Six men, all from South Dakota, were arrested during the sex trafficking operation at the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.(MGN Online)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Six men were arrested in the annual sex trafficking operation conducted by state and local law enforcement during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

The men are all charged with attempted enticement of a minor using the internet.

Five are from Rapid City:

  • Brandon Reide Prue, 27
  • Donald William Laun, 61
  • Kordelle Ray Running Hawk, 24
  • Siddiq Ahmed Damkiwala, 32
  • William Henry Riese, 32

The arrested Sturgis man is 32-year-old Christopher Daniel Luna.

If convicted, the mandatory minimum sentence is 10 years, up to life in federal prison.

The operation ran from Aug. 5 through Aug. 11; involving the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, the South Dakota Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and Homeland Security Investigations.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

