Rapid City mall under major renovation

What Uptown Rapid has in store for the near future
Uptown Mall
Uptown Mall(KOTA)
By Bryan Womack
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Uptown Rapid, formerly known as the Rushmore Mall, is going through some major renovations, transforming large areas of the more than 800,000-square-foot space.

“We have 12 pushing on 13 new small businesses that have opened this year. We are working on our food court renovations. We are fixing some roof repairs,” said Sandy Brockhouse, a general manager of Uptown Rapid.

According to Brockhouse, the new management is working on new parking lot lighting and upgrades to the façade. The mall will also get new signs, along with indoor and outdoor LED lighting.

