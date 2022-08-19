Main Street Square concert postponed following shooting of musician

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The second summer concert scheduled at Main Street Square is postponed after one of the artists was shot in Atlanta.

The concert, which was to take place Saturday, featured hip-hop group Nappy Roots as its headlining act.

Member Melvin Adams, known as Scales, was kidnapped, and shot in the leg while trying to escape at a brewery owned by the band in Atlanta. Adams is expected to make a full recovery.

Main Street Square President and CEO Domico Rodriguez said that the series of events is disheartening, but he looks forward to the band arriving in Rapid in the near future.

”It’s an outdoor venue. In South Dakota we’ve had snow as early as September,” Rodriguez said. “So, we’re keeping our fingers crossed that the weather will hold out for us and we can finally have Nappy Roots take the stage.”

Rodriguez said that an announcement on a new date is expected in the coming week.

