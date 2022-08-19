Inflation has parents looking elsewhere for back to school supplies

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With the beginning of the school year just days away, parents are on the hunt for back-to-school supplies but inflation is coming into play.

Back-to-school shopping is more costly this year, leading parents to seek out alternative methods to get their children the supplies they need. Parents can shop for discounted school supplies at the Club for Boys Thrift Store, where prices range from 25 cents to only a couple of dollars.

“From binders, to crayons, to scissors, basically all the things someone will need to have a successful school year and we have them at very discounted prices,” said Candice Lehmann, the sales and donations supervisor for the thrift store.

According to the National Retail Federation, “one-third of consumers said they are cutting back in other spending areas to cover items for the upcoming school year.”

School supplies aren’t limited to pencils, papers, and notebooks but clothing is often included on the list of things parents must purchase.

“All children should be able to afford a good pair shoes and good clothing so we price our clothing, especially children’s shoes, very inexpensive. You can get a pair of Nike for $4,” said Lehmann.

On top of the discounted prices, the Club for Boys Thrift Store is offering an additional 50 percent off every Wednesday and Saturday for the month of August.

