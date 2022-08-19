Guns, 2,000 rounds of ammo found in I-85 shootings suspect’s vehicle

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 8:20 PM CDT
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - The Auburn Police Department released a video statement Thursday revealing it recovered numerous guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition from a triple-shooting suspect’s vehicle.

Auburn Assistant Police Chief Michael Harris said investigators recovered multiple firearms and more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition from Jerel Raphael Brown’s 1996 Cadillac Fleetwood sedan.

Harris said investigators believe they also recovered the firearm used in all three shootings.

“Because of the alarming amount of weaponry recovered, and combined with the actions of the suspect, there can be little doubt that the immediate, collaborative efforts of all the agencies involved ended an active danger to the public that spanned from multiple communities and into multiple states,” Harris stated.

The first shooting happened early Wednesday morning in Montgomery where police responded to a woman’s report that her vehicle had been damaged along Atlanta Highway. She was not injured.

Jerel Raphael Brown is charged in at least two shootings on Interstate 85 in Alabama and...
Jerel Raphael Brown is charged in at least two shootings on Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia, as well as a shooting on Atlanta Highway in Montgomery.(Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)

The second shooting happened around 6:15 a.m. in Auburn, about 50 miles away along a stretch of Interstate 85 northbound. Harris revealed that the victim in that shooting had been shot in the head and remained in critical condition as of Thursday.

The third shooting happened less than an hour later further up I-85 in Troup County, Georgia, where sheriff’s deputies responded to another report of a commuter saying they’d been fired upon by someone driving an older Cadillac. That driver was also uninjured.

After obtaining a photo of the suspect vehicle, law enforcement put out an urgent notice across the Southeast to be on the look out for the vehicle.

Brown’s sedan was pulled over around 12:15 p.m. in nearby Chambers County where he was taken into custody and transferred back to Lee County.

Brown faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, in several jurisdictions.

He remains in the Lee County Jail without bond. A motive remains unclear.

