Going bananas for plants at Wilson Park

Wilson Park in Rapid City is the new home for banana plants.(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Gargantuan-sized banana plants have found a home at Wilson Park for the year.

The park located next to Wilson Elementary School has the public turning heads. People driving through Ninth Street, walking along the sidewalk or through the park, cannot seem to get enough of the big brutes keeping post over the park’s rose bushes.

The plants are the brainchild of Rapid City’s greenhouse specialist, John Berglund. He first planted them about six years ago just because he thought they were cool-looking plants.

”In gardening I always think it’s fun to experiment, grow something different. I it doesn’t work, it doesn’t work, you try something different, and this is just something that has worked for us the past six years,” chatted Berglund.

He also noted that the plants used to be moved every year to a different park but once they came to Wilson Park the plants might have found a permanent home.

During the winter the plants are transplanted inside of the city’s greenhouse where Berglund continues to nurture them until the next year.

