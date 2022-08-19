Central States Fair kicks off with record-selling admission passes

Workers hustle to get the fairgrounds ready for the annual Central States Fair.
By Bryan Womack
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Admission sales are looking up at this year’s Central States Fair, as food and toy vendors from all over the country are setting up on-site for the week-long event.

Ron Jefferies, general manager at Central States Fair, says COVID played a role in attendance for the last two years, but things are now going in the right direction, especially with sold-out admission passes.

“South Dakota did not close down during COVID years, including the fairgrounds,” Jefferies said. “We had one month when we delayed events, put things off, and took that time to do some remodeling at the office and a bunch of different projects. Our fair did not do so well but a lot of the other events that took place throughout the year, they grew because there was nowhere else to go. We have had just a great turnout for all our grandstand passes., the VIP sold out, the premiere sold out. Even our general admission passes have sold out.”

Jefferies says this year will have a variety of activities that people of all ages will be able to enjoy.

“We got tons of free entertainment throughout the entire grounds,” he explained. “Everything from the open class competitive exhibits, they will be open on Saturday for everybody and the public to come and view. It includes leather work, ceramics, and quilting. Just a number of activities. There will still be a little room for some walk-ups for some of the events.”

The Central States Fair kicks off Friday at 3 p.m., starting with the ribbon cutting on the new Monument Heath Community Stage.

