Spearfish awarded water grants from the state’s revolving fund

A water treatment plant in Spearfish is getting some upgrades.
A water treatment plant in Spearfish is getting some upgrades.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KOTA) - Several cities have been facing water shortages due to trouble with infrastructure, but that’s not the case in Spearfish.

The city of Spearfish was awarded nearly $4 million to improve their sewer and drinking systems. Projects stemming from the grants include wastewater convergence, treatment plant improvements, and the construction of a water tank and well off Interstate 90s Exit 17.

“Upsizing the gravity sewer main along the Colorado Boulevard to accommodate the flows from the new lift station that the developers are installing out there and the other one was for a security fence around the wastewater treatment plant, automation for the return flow from the new EQ basin we installed a couple of years ago,” said Adam McMahon, assistant public works director for the city.

Many of the improvements are due to the potential growth in the area.

“The main concern out there is that with the growth that’s planned up at the Exit 17 area, our current infrastructure for both water and sewer will not accommodate that growth, and these grants will allow us to improve our infrastructure,” said McMahon.

The grants were awarded from the state revolving fund.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Sacheen Littlefeather appears at the Academy Awards ceremony to announce that Marlon...
Film academy apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather for 1973 Oscars
Ballard Harry L.
Man dies in Wyoming prison
A former Salvation Army captain was sentenced Tuesday in Federal Court for possession of child...
Former Salvation Army Captain sentenced
Swim free at Rapid City pools
Police are looking for Robert Yellowbird following a shooting in Rapid City Wednesday morning.
Sioux Falls teen wanted following shooting in Rapid City

Latest News

The city of Spearfish and the South Dakota Department of Transportation are joining together...
Road construction begins in Spearfish at exit 17
City hall in Rapid City will be undergoing renovations.
Coffee with Planners: quarterly meeting
(Generic graphic of school lockers)
Douglas Schools preparation for the school year includes active shooting training
Breezy
Not as hot and a little breezy