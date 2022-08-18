Rapid City woman sentenced to federal prison for drug conspiracy

Justice scales
Justice scales(MGN online)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Amber Atchley, 32, from Rapid City, has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in South Dakota.

Atchley was incarcerated in July, 2021 and pleaded guilty in February 2022.

The investigation was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for Robert Yellowbird following a shooting in Rapid City Wednesday morning.
Sioux Falls teen wanted following shooting in Rapid City
Hot Springs woman killed in Brown County crash
FILE - Sacheen Littlefeather appears at the Academy Awards ceremony to announce that Marlon...
Film academy apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather for 1973 Oscars
A former Salvation Army captain was sentenced Tuesday in Federal Court for possession of child...
Former Salvation Army Captain sentenced
When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe dead at the scene.
Woman killed by her 5 Great Danes, autopsy finds

Latest News

Burglary graphic from MGN
More than 100 guns stolen from South Dakota dealer
fake shooter at Douglas schools
Douglas School District prepares for new school year
.
Spearfish Highway 85 Intersection
.
Spearfish Water Woes