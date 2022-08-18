Noem announces pay increases for correctional officers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Governor Kristi Noem announced immediate pay increases for correctional security officers at the South Dakota Department of Corrections on Thursday.

“These permanent pay increases will assist us with recruiting and retaining quality correctional security officers,” Noem said.

Pay will increase for officers across the board. Starting pay for correctional officers will increase from $20 an hour to $23.50 an hour. Additionally, raises will be instituted for security officers up to $28 an hour.

