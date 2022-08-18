Coffee with Planners: quarterly meeting

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Rapid City officials invited the community to join in conversations on housing and community development plans, to cater to Rapid City’s

expanding population to inform the community about their plans. It’s beneficial for the community to express their needs, wants, and ideas at the monthly meetings at

the city hall to help the developers and planners grasp what is needed from the average citizen’s point of view.

The topics that were discussed: Transportation projects, 5 year block grant plan, and oversized garage

Michelle Schuelke, Community Enrichment Manager, says “This has been in the process for several months theres been several stackholder meetings that had helped

developed this draft plan but I would emphasis it’s a draft plan..it is still open for public comment. it’ll be on the cities website for intense review..and then at that point

we will present final report for cities counsel to adopt which will present to hud”.

