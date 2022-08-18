Best states to live in: Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York, report finds

WalletHub ranks Massachusetts as the top overall state to call home in 2022.
WalletHub ranks Massachusetts as the top overall state to call home in 2022.(Sean Pavone via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Are you looking for a new place to call home? Many people have relocated during the current pandemic.

But a lot goes into selecting a new place, especially if that location is in another state.

WalletHub compiled a list ranking the best states to live in this year.

The personal finance website compared 50 states based on 52 key indicators of livability. Those categories included the cost of living, job opportunities, education quality and safety.

According to WalletHub, Massachusetts was the No. 1 overall state, closely followed by New Jersey and New York. Idaho and Virginia rounded out the report’s top five.

Adam McCann, a financial writer with WalletHub, shared that Mississippi was ranked the lowest on the report, coming in at No. 50 overall. Alaska, Louisiana, Arkansas and New Mexico rounded out the bottom five states.

Some other key findings in the report were Iowa and Nebraska had the lowest housing costs in the country, while California and Hawaii had some of the highest prices.

Maine was found to have the fewest violent crimes per 1,000 residents. New Hampshire had the lowest share of residents living in poverty, while South Dakota was said to have the shortest average commute time.

The entire WalletHub report can be found here.

Source: WalletHub

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for Robert Yellowbird following a shooting in Rapid City Wednesday morning.
Sioux Falls teen wanted following shooting in Rapid City
When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe dead at the scene.
Woman killed by her 5 Great Danes, autopsy finds
Burglary graphic from MGN
More than 100 guns stolen from South Dakota dealer
Justice scales
Rapid City woman sentenced to federal prison for drug conspiracy
Hot Springs woman killed in Brown County crash

Latest News

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are...
Officials: At least 2 die after planes collide in California
WHO DATZ wins a year's supply of Castello Havarti cheese.
WHO DATZ food truck wins second place in the ‘Hype the Havarti’ challenge
Wilson Park in Rapid City is the new home for banana plants.
Going bananas for plants at Wilson Park
Car crashes are more common than most people realize.
Staying safe while driving
Border patrol officers uncovered meth and fentanyl hidden inside the laundry basket of a woman...
Border Patrol: Woman crossing border attempts to smuggle meth, fentanyl in laundry basket