South Dakota Mines Receives National Cancer Institute Funding

A research team at the South Dakota Mines is hard at work to reverse the progression of breast...
A research team at the South Dakota Mines is hard at work to reverse the progression of breast cancer.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Everyone knows someone who has been impacted by cancer but Dr. Congzhou Wang and his team at the South Dakota Mines are trying to change that, starting with breast cancer.

South Dakota Mines received a grant from the National Cancer Institute to assist with cancer research. Only about 10% of proposals sent to the Institute for funding are approved and the South Dakota Mines department of nano-science and biomedical engineering fit in that 10% with their groundbreaking innovation on reversing breast cancer.

“The goal is like I said is to use nano-material to change the biology of the cancer cell to make them more sensitive to the chemotherapy to make it more effective for the chemotherapy drugs and to also stop the migration of the cancer especially the breast cancer,” said Wang, an assistant professor at the school.

Part of the grant involves using undergraduate students to help with research.

“I think it’s really cool. I think this is some pretty groundbreaking type research and I’m really excited and lucky to be a part of it,” said Katherine Ballard, a junior with a biomedical engineering major.

“We have students from different backgrounds, we have a biology student, a biology background, we have biomedical engineering student material students so all the students can bring different knowledge or different angles to the project they can contribute to this kind of what we call interdisciplinary project,” said Wang.

Wang and his team will spend the next three years working on this research and eventually use the approach on other cancers such as prostate and skin cancers.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Sacheen Littlefeather appears at the Academy Awards ceremony to announce that Marlon...
Film academy apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather for 1973 Oscars
Ballard Harry L.
Man dies in Wyoming prison
The project consists of putting in a new right turn lane, removing median islands, and sidewalk...
Omaha, Campbell Streets construction to begin
Swim free at Rapid City pools
A person was killed in a three-motorcycle crash near Scenic Tuesday morning.
Biker killed in multi-motorcycle crash near Scenic

Latest News

This fall, Hardrocker fans will finally have the opportunity to enjoy a beer, while also...
SD Mines, Dakota Point Brewery unveil ‘Hardrocker Ale’
North Middle School is one of the local schools to receive a grant from 21st Century Learning.
New after school programs gearing up to start this semester
A former Salvation Army captain was sentenced Tuesday in Federal Court for possession of child...
Former Salvation Army Captain sentenced
Rapid City school bus
Noem releases report from DOE on Critical Race Theory and Divisive Concepts