Person dies of electrocution; body found tangled in wires at substation

Crews spent several hours working to shut power off and extricate the body.
By Chris Anderson and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - The Cleveland EMS division confirmed a person was fatally electrocuted early Wednesday morning at a power substation on the city’s East side.

First responders were initially dispatched to the substation at approximately 2:55 a.m., according to EMS officials.

The individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crews spent several hours working to shut power off and extricate the body from where the male was was discovered tangled in the live wires approximately 30 feet in the air.

According to Cleveland police, early information indicates that the male, who was in possession of a bolt cutter when he was found, climbed up the side of the substation and encountered a live power source.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Sacheen Littlefeather appears at the Academy Awards ceremony to announce that Marlon...
Film academy apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather for 1973 Oscars
Ballard Harry L.
Man dies in Wyoming prison
Swim free at Rapid City pools
He said that one of the main challenges for the city going forward is the exponentially growing...
Allender lays out next years budget, focuses on homelessness
A former Salvation Army captain was sentenced Tuesday in Federal Court for possession of child...
Former Salvation Army Captain sentenced

Latest News

First responders quickly arrived at the scene, but the child had already died, according to...
Toddler died after being hit by Amazon van, police say
19 News
EMS: Male fatally electrocuted, found in wires 30 feet in air at Cleveland substation
FILE - Kindergarten teacher Karen Drolet, left, works with a student at Raices Dual Language...
Youth mental health is in crisis. Are schools doing enough?
Former Vice President Mike Pence gestures during the "Politics and Eggs" breakfast gathering,...
Pence tells GOP to stop lashing out at FBI over Trump search
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 23-year-old Jose A. Prado was working near a...
Construction worker dies after being critically injured on the job, authorities say