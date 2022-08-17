Not as hot to end the week with a bit of a breeze

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mostly clear skies are expected overnight. Low temperatures in the 50s and 60s. A perfect night to be outside... viewing the potential northern lights show! Space weather forecasts are calling for the northern lights to be out and about tonight, so if you plan on viewing them be sure to get north of any city lights and let your eyes adjust to the darkness. Look toward the northern horizon and hopefully you’ll see some flickering in the sky. There is one possible downfall, moonlight. The moon will come out this evening and could make it difficult to see with the naked eye, so if you have a newer cell phone or DSLR camera, you’ll be just fine.

Sunny skies are expected to end the week with temperatures gradually cooling off. Thursday will be in the 80s for much of the area and Friday will have highs in the 70s and 80s. It will be a bit breezy across the area with gusts to 30 mph at times.

Saturday will be near 80° in Rapid City, but Sunday will really warm up as temperatures flirt with 90°. We will keep the summer temperatures for much of next week with the chance for afternoon storms returning Tuesday and for much of next week.

