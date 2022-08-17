New after school programs gearing up to start this semester

North Middle School is one of the local schools to receive a grant from 21st Century Learning.
North Middle School is one of the local schools to receive a grant from 21st Century Learning.
By Cyle Clark
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Two Rapid City Schools were awarded 21st Century Learning Grants to provide funding for academic enrichment through after-school programs.

The two schools receiving the funding are North Middle and Central High Schools. The projects for each school will be funded for a five-years based on annual reviews and successful implementation. Both schools will work with the Black Hills Special Service Cooperative to carry out the projects.

”This is a program that it will be very academically focused, so it will help students who suffered learning loss during COVID. We will also be doing what we called a club-based program and so well ask the kiddos what are some different clubs that they’re interested in and then we will work with teachers at North Middle School to run those clubs,” said Dr. Pam Lange, deputy director for the Black Hills Special Services Cooperative.

“We will provide opportunities for them to stay after school on Tuesday, Thursday, and sometimes Saturdays, just to give them some extra support,” said Lange about the project at Central High School.

The program starts in late September.

