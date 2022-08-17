Hot Today, but Comfortable Temperatures on the Way

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures will be hotter today ahead of a cold front that will move through this afternoon and tonight. Isolated thunderstorms are possible along the front, but not many of us will see rainfall.

All of us will see some very pleasant temperatures, especially by Friday and Saturday with a cooler airmass in place. Dry conditions are expected through the weekend.

Warmer air returns Sunday and early next week. Maybe a bit of moisture Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, with a chance of thunderstorms as a trough approaches the area.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Sacheen Littlefeather appears at the Academy Awards ceremony to announce that Marlon...
Film academy apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather for 1973 Oscars
Ballard Harry L.
Man dies in Wyoming prison
Swim free at Rapid City pools
He said that one of the main challenges for the city going forward is the exponentially growing...
Allender lays out next years budget, focuses on homelessness
Noem
Noem releases report from DOE on Critical Race Theory and Divisive Concepts

Latest News

Hottest day of the week on tap, plus afternoon storms
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Early fog then Sunny and Warmer Today
Warm with a couple more storm chances this week
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Maybe a Storm Today; Dry Rest of the Week