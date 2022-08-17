Hot Springs woman killed in Brown County crash

(Pixabay via MGN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police released the name of a Hot Springs woman who died last Thursday in a one-vehicle crash north of Aberdeen.

Darlene Leigh, a 79-year-old passenger, was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital after a vehicle hit a tree. According to a Department of Public Safety release, the 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan was northbound on Brown County 14 when it did not stop at the stop sign at the intersection of South Dakota Highway 10.

The female driver and two other female passengers, all from California, were injured in the crash. All four occupants were wearing seatbelts.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

