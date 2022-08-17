Grilling with Eric - Rotisserie-grilled Lamb Shoulder Roast

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - When you use superior ingredients in your recipe, such as lamb from Kitzan Family Farms in Nisland, the rest of the dish falls into place.

In this recipe, I grilled a lamb shoulder roast from Kitzan Family Farms using the rotisserie function on the grill. Like if cooked in an oven, the entire cooking time is 1 hour 15 minutes at 375-400 degrees, with 10 to 15 minutes rest time before slicing.

For the rub/marinade, PER POUND of lamb, combine: 1/4 cup olive oil, 2 minced garlic cloves, 1 teaspoon lemon pepper, 1 teaspoon Herbes de Provence, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon lemon zest. Let the cut of lamb marinate in this mixture at room temperature for 30 minutes or so.

You can find Kitzan Family Farms lamb at the Black Hills Farmers market each Saturday.

