Former Salvation Army Captain sentenced

By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:38 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Salvation Army Captain was sentenced Tuesday for possession of child pornography.

Javier Moreno, 41, was sentenced to 17 and a half years in federal prison, followed by 8 years of supervised release.

Judge Jeffery Viken ordered Moreno to have no contact with any children under 18, and cooperate with the computer supervision program. He also must attend psychiatric treatment, comply with any information the probation officer asks of him regarding the case, and participate in sex offender treatment.

According to court testimony, Moreno was in possession of more than 1 million images of child pornography showing at least 28 different victims.

Moreno who was arrested in May of 2021, pleaded guilty that December.

While the sentence was given today, the restitution was differed for 3 months until both sides could come to an agreement regarding the victims.

