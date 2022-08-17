DoorDash customer says delivery came with side of marijuana

A DoorDash customer says he found marijuana inside a bag of delivered food. (Source: WSYX, PHOTOS PROVIDED TO STATION, DOOR DASH, CNN)
By Isabelle Hanson
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) - An Ohio man says he received more than what he ordered through DoorDash last week.

The DoorDash customer said he found a fork and a side of marijuana at the bottom of his delivery bag.

“I was scared at first, but then again, I wasn’t very surprised,” the man said, who wanted to remain anonymous.

He said the driver returned to his residence asking for the pot, saying it was medicine in the bag for his friend.

The customer said he did not return the marijuana to the driver. He called the police and submitted a complaint to DoorDash.

“I’m a healthcare worker and see how this affects people daily. I even had a close friend’s nephew pass away due to smoking some marijuana laced by fentanyl,” he said.

The man said he worries about what could have happened if the order ended up in the wrong hands and is hesitant about having his dinner delivered again.

“I question everything now. I question the company’s background checks. Do they really know the people who are working for them?” he said

According to DoorDash’s website, the company runs motor vehicle and criminal background checks on all drivers.

Columbus police said they are investigating the incident, and it was the first time they’d heard of drugs being discovered in a bag of delivered food.

Copyright 2022 WSYX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Sacheen Littlefeather appears at the Academy Awards ceremony to announce that Marlon...
Film academy apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather for 1973 Oscars
Ballard Harry L.
Man dies in Wyoming prison
The project consists of putting in a new right turn lane, removing median islands, and sidewalk...
Omaha, Campbell Streets construction to begin
Swim free at Rapid City pools
A person was killed in a three-motorcycle crash near Scenic Tuesday morning.
Biker killed in multi-motorcycle crash near Scenic

Latest News

Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6...
Trump foe Liz Cheney defeated in Wyoming GOP primary
Liz Cheney concedes her election.
Liz Cheney delivers concession speech
A research team at the South Dakota Mines is hard at work to reverse the progression of breast...
South Dakota Mines Receives National Cancer Institute Funding
A DoorDash customer says he found marijuana inside a bag of delivered food.
DoorDash customer says he found marijuana inside a bag