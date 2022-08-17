Box Elder urgent water restrictions

Someone was watering their lawn during restricted watering time.(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Box Elder implemented water restrictions for residents living north of Interstate 90. Home owners affected are required to avoid lawn watering, car washes, and running swimming pools to make-up water. The restrictions come after the Rapid City Water Department experienced a failure at one of its metering facilities. The damage line is responsible for supplying water to Ellsworth Air Force Base.

Rapid City Public Works director, Dale Tech, stated, “I believe by early next week our intention is to have the break fixed and have the full supply back online”.

As the facility undergoes repairs the City of Box Elder started to flow water into the base from its east side water connection causing an increase in demand and a reduced volume in their system.

