Swim free at Rapid City pools

Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:22 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the ‘End of Summer Bash Community Drive’, offering the public to swim free with a donation of adult winter apparel items.

The public is encouraged to donate new winter apparel items such as hats, gloves and socks on the final day each city pool is open for the summer season. The last day for swimming at the Horace Mann and Parkview pools is Aug. 20. The final day of the season at the Jimmy Hilton pool at Sioux Park is Sunday, Aug. 28.

“It’s an opportunity for the public to get in one final swim at their favorite pool, to swim for free and to donate winter apparel items that will help those in need this winter,” said Teaghan Berkey, City aquatics specialist. Berkey said the items will be donated to the Cornerstone Rescue Mission.

