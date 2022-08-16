Solid Waste Division wants to hire environmental worker for landfill

By Nick Nelson
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Council approved a request from the city’s Solid Waste Division to look into hiring a consultant to oversee how the Rapid City Landfill affects the environment.

The division of the Public Works Department hopes to hire a professional to sample water discharges, test water samples and conduct other studies to monitor the environmental implications of the area.

The contract would be for the 2023 monitoring period, and would be renewable until 2027.

The project’s budget over five years is estimated at $600,000.

This item, along with all of the other consent items were approved at tonight’s meeting.

