Hottest day of the week on tap, plus afternoon storms

By David Stradling
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mostly clear skies are expected yet again with low temperatures falling into the 50s and 60s. Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week with many on the plains reaching 90° or hotter. The hills will likely stay in the 80s. A cold front will approach the area later in the afternoon, which will bring us some showers and thunderstorms.

Temperatures will still be warm on Thursday with highs in the 80s for many, with 70s in the hills. Highs will continue to drop heading into Friday, with many staying in the 70s and some 80s on the plains. Sunshine is likely over the weekend with another comfortable day Saturday, then much warmer weather will be moving in Sunday and into early next week, where highs will be in the 80s and possibly near 90°.

