After a year, gas is under $4 again

South Dakota hit a $3.92 dollar average for gas since last year.
South Dakota hit a $3.92 dollar average for gas since last year.(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Gas prices are steadily declining and, with that, people say they are getting ready to travel more.

According to AAA, the national average Monday hit $3.95, but in South Dakota, the average price was $3.92. This comes after last week, when gas averaged around the $4 mark statewide. With the decrease in prices, the Black Hills is also seeing an increase in tourism.

”We planned it in such a way when we saw the gas prices going down, we decided to go on this long road trip. Probably by the time we are back home we will have logged in close to 2,500 miles,” said Kayenn CocoMay, who was visiting from Illinois.

In addition to more people visiting the Black Hills, some locals are also taking advantage of the low gas prices.

Megan Collins, a Black Hills resident, said, ”We’re going to Custer State Park today, and then we’re actually headed out to do some camping this weekend, so we’re going to keep on going as these prices keep going down.”

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bikers show off their rides during the Rats Hole bike show.
The Rats Hole comes to the Buffalo Chip
Ballard Harry L.
Man dies in Wyoming prison
A person was killed in a three-motorcycle crash near Scenic Tuesday morning.
Biker killed in multi-motorcycle crash near Scenic
A 16-year-old has died and his 14-year-old brother is missing after they were swept to sea off...
Teen dies, 14-year-old brother missing after being swept out to sea off Hawaii shore
There are also more bikers who take their time during the week to explore the hills. More than...
Survey: Younger bikers making their way to the Rally

Latest News

South Dakota Sen. John Thune visited western South Dakota to discuss national and local issues.
Thune talks conservation, broadband as part of next farm bill
Storms
A few storms possible
Ballard Harry L.
Man dies in Wyoming prison
Change this caption before publishing
Department Of Education released draft Social Studies Standards