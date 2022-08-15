Warm with a couple more storm chances this week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies will be mostly clear overnight with lows in the 50s and 60s. We will have plenty of sunshine for Tuesday, but a few afternoon storms could pop up. Moisture is not guaranteed for everyone, but we will take what we can get for now. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s.

Another round of showers and storms are expected Wednesday. There’s a slightly better chance for the storms as a cold front passes through the area late. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s for many, and likely the warmest day across the area.

Once the front passes through temperatures will fall into the 80s for Thursday and 70s by Friday. Mostly sunny skies expected both days. We will keep the sunshine through the weekend with highs gradually returning to the 80s.

