The National Purple Heart Convention comes to the Black Hills

The 89th annual Purple Heart convention is being held in Rapid City this year.(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Department of the Dakotas is hosting the 89th Annual National Purple Heart Convention in the Black Hills. It’s the first time in its history the convention will be in the Midwest.

The convention honors combat veterans and hosts meetings about legislation and financial issues that affect their everyday lives. According to the Department of the Dakotas Military Order of the Purple Heart, these meetings are important because it gives veterans an outlet to express their concerns on issues that might affect them locally or nationally.

“So much more that surrounds a wounded veteran than just having the title of being a wounded veteran. And so when we gather like this, we’re able not only to talk about what’s happening locally in our community, we’re able to talk about what is and isn’t working across the country,” said Connie Johnson, commander for the Department of the Dakotas Purple Heart division.

The convention lasts until Thursday.

