Maybe a Storm Today; Dry Rest of the Week

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A lingering upper level trough and surface boundary will trigger a few storms later today. One or two could contain hail and gusty winds.

Drier air moves in tonight, and the rest of the week looks mostly dry with a northwest flow aloft. Wednesday will be the warmest day this week, then a cold front will drop temperatures to pleasant levels by week’s end. An isolated thunderstorm could accompany the front Wednesday night.

The weekend will feature slightly above normal temperatures with a chance of afternoon and evening storms returning by Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bikers show off their rides during the Rats Hole bike show.
The Rats Hole comes to the Buffalo Chip
A person was killed in a three-motorcycle crash near Scenic Tuesday morning.
Biker killed in multi-motorcycle crash near Scenic
A 16-year-old has died and his 14-year-old brother is missing after they were swept to sea off...
Teen dies, 14-year-old brother missing after being swept out to sea off Hawaii shore
There are also more bikers who take their time during the week to explore the hills. More than...
Survey: Younger bikers making their way to the Rally
Teddy Ray, a comedian and actor who appeared on the HBO Max series “PAUSE with Sam Jay,” has...
Actor and comedian Teddy Ray dies in Southern California

Latest News

Weather
Monday is the last call for rain
Rain is planning to stick around for the next two days.
Isolated storms this weekend
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Not as Hot as Yesterday; Slight chance for Rain