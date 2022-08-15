Man died in Wyoming prison

Ballard Harry L.
Ballard Harry L.(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Harry L. Ballard, a 51-years-old inmate, died Saturday at the Wyoming Medium Correctional institution in Torrington, Wyo.

According to the Wyoming Department of Corrections, Ballard was convicted in Crook County of second degree sexual abuse of a minor and was sentenced to eight years in prison.

The cause of Ballard’s death has not been released.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bikers show off their rides during the Rats Hole bike show.
The Rats Hole comes to the Buffalo Chip
A person was killed in a three-motorcycle crash near Scenic Tuesday morning.
Biker killed in multi-motorcycle crash near Scenic
A 16-year-old has died and his 14-year-old brother is missing after they were swept to sea off...
Teen dies, 14-year-old brother missing after being swept out to sea off Hawaii shore
There are also more bikers who take their time during the week to explore the hills. More than...
Survey: Younger bikers making their way to the Rally
The project consists of putting in a new right turn lane, removing median islands, and sidewalk...
Omaha, Campbell Streets construction to begin

Latest News

Change this caption before publishing
Noem announces revised draft Social Studies Standards
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST
Mother-son volleyball duo hosts three-day skills camp
The Custer County Fair wraps up the season.
Attendance was up for the last day of the Custer County Fair