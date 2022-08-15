Attendance was up for the last day of the Custer County Fair

Even though it was the last day of the Custer County Fair a lot of people still showed up
Even though it was the last day of the Custer County Fair a lot of people still showed up
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Aug. 14, 2022
HERMOSA, S.D. (KOTA) - Sunday was the last day of the Custer County Fair and attendance was up despite the number of exhibits being down.

President of the Custer County Fair Association Jeff Svoboda, said the main exhibit this year was cattle rather than the usual horticulture.

“The number of people were up. We might’ve been down a little bit on the exhibits partly due to the lack of rain and the temperatures,” he said. “Our flowers, our horticulture is a little bit down but overall, the number of livestock and other entries has been great.”

As the fair wraps up they’re already looking forward to next year, where Svoboda hopes attendance will continue to grow.

