7-Eleven brings back Bring Your Own Cup Day

According to a news release, 7-Eleven says, “If it fits in the cup, fill’er up!”
According to a news release, 7-Eleven says, “If it fits in the cup, fill’er up!”(PR Newswire)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - 7-Eleven’s famous Bring Your Own Cup Day is making a return this summer.

On Aug. 27, loyalty members of 7-Eleven, Stripes and Speedway are encouraged to grab any creative container and fill it up with their favorite Slurpee flavor for just $1.99 at participating locations.

According to a news release, 7-Eleven says, “If it fits in the cup, fill’er up!”

Cups and containers must be clean, watertight (aka leak proof), and must sit upright within the 10-inch diameter hole in the in-store display. If it doesn’t fit in the display, it won’t fit under the Slurpee dispenser.

The promotion is limited to one container per customer.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bikers show off their rides during the Rats Hole bike show.
The Rats Hole comes to the Buffalo Chip
A person was killed in a three-motorcycle crash near Scenic Tuesday morning.
Biker killed in multi-motorcycle crash near Scenic
A 16-year-old has died and his 14-year-old brother is missing after they were swept to sea off...
Teen dies, 14-year-old brother missing after being swept out to sea off Hawaii shore
There are also more bikers who take their time during the week to explore the hills. More than...
Survey: Younger bikers making their way to the Rally
The project consists of putting in a new right turn lane, removing median islands, and sidewalk...
Omaha, Campbell Streets construction to begin

Latest News

The entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown, Monday, Aug. 8,...
Feds oppose unsealing affidavit for Mar-a-Lago warrant
FILE PHOTO - A Kemp spokesperson said Monday that payments will start as early as September....
Kemp will hand out up to $1.2B in cash to poorer Georgians
MURKOWSKI TSHIBAKA PRIMARY EVE
MURKOWSKI TSHIBAKA PRIMARY EVE
The CPSC cannot recall a dangerous product without the manufacturer’s consent. And it rarely...
Defective: When government safety officials learned about 13 deaths tied to an infant rocker, a federal law prevented them from immediately alerting the public
Defective: Renewed transparency concerns with law keeping public in the dark about product dangers