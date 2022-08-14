Survey: Younger bikers making their way to the Rally

There are also more bikers who take their time during the week to explore the hills. More than...
There are also more bikers who take their time during the week to explore the hills. More than 60% spend upward of six days outside of Sturgis.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - As the 82nd Sturgis Rally ends, we’re getting a look at some of the demographic shifts of those who make their way to the Black Hills every year.

According to a survey of rallygoers from last year, Sturgis is seeing a massive increase in younger motorcyclists.

There are also more bikers who take their time during the week to explore the hills. More than 60% spend upward of six days outside of Sturgis.

One first-year Rally attendee says he falls into these categories, and looks forward to the Rally’s future.

”I don’t see it going anywhere, riding a motorcycle is just too fun, it’s such beautiful country out here, I don’t think it’s going anywhere,” said biker Jeffry Crum

The survey also found about half of the bikers who come to Sturgis set up camps.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some traffic that was affecting cars trying to get by at the Sturgis rally
Drivers not yielding at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
The picture of the suspect and the children from the Amber Alert.
Arrests in Sturgis made following Amber Alert
One man is killed and another seriously injured in North Rapid City shooting Wednesday night.
Late night shooting in Rapid City leaves one man dead
A person was killed in a three-motorcycle crash near Scenic Tuesday morning.
Biker killed in multi-motorcycle crash near Scenic
A swimmer reportedly drowned Tuesday at Angostura Reservoir.
Angostura drowning victim’s body is recovered

Latest News

Central Soccer 8-13
Central boys capture first win over Brookings
Bikers head home as the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally enters its last few days.
Rallygoers share their experience as they pack up to head home
Contestants compete to win the title of Burger Battle champion.
It’s all about the burger in Sturgis
Dr. Dustin Smoot set up shop at Deadwood Custom-Cycles for Sturgis Rally week, handing out road...
How one doctor uses his near-death experience to educate others on life-saving techniques